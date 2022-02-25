A period of public consultation on draft planning exemptions for solar panels is to begin “shortly”, according to the Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Responding to a parliamentary question from independent TD Carol Nolan, Peter Burke said that a review of exemptions under planning legislation for solar panels on agricultural buildings has now been completed.

“Substantial changes to the current planning exemption thresholds for solar panels are proposed,” the minister stated.

He explained that the regulations would cover the vast majority of land in the country with limited restriction zones around airports. This is due to aviation safety concerns arising from the “glint and glare impacts” of solar panels.

Due to the “significant effects on the environment”, a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) report has been completed on the draft proposals.

The minister explained that both documents will be published for a four-week period of public consultation, which is “expected to commence shortly”.

“Written submissions or observations will be taken into consideration before the finalisation of the draft regulations,” Burke added.

Following this, the proposed exemption development regulations will have to be presented to both houses of the Oireachtas. The minister said it is intended to have the process completed “in the coming months”.

Once these proposals are introduced, Burke explained that “there will be no need to seek planning permission for a wide range of solar panel development on an agricultural structure, or within the curtilage of an agricultural holding”.

“Accordingly, no planning permission fees will apply in this regard,” the minister added.

Independent TD Carol Nolan noted that many farmers would like to explore developing solar panels on their land, but to date the process has been “cumbersome, costly and hardly worth the effort”.

The Laois-Offaly representative welcomed the proposed planning exemptions and the confirmation that fees would not apply.