As Agriland Media continues to grow and expand, the company has announcement the appointment of Megan O’Brien as a news journalist on the editorial team.

Megan studied at the Technological University of Dublin from 2017-2021 where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

She previously won the Science Foundation Ireland prize for work around agtech and food tech at the Student Media Awards.

Megan comes from a rural background in Kildare and has a keen interest in agri-business and agtech, as well as sustainable agriculture.

Broadcast news journalist

Prior to joining the company, Megan worked in both print and broadcasting as a news and sports journalist and produced a number of documentaries on health and social injustice.

Her experience as a broadcaster will complement the existing team of experienced journalists at Agriland Media.

Managing director of Agriland Media, Cormac Farrelly said: “The addition of Megan O’Brien to our expanding team will really advance the offering that Agriland already provides to the farming community.

“Her interest in and experience of agtech is something that is extremely relevant in terms of the climate change challenges we face and the innovations being made in the agricultural and agri-business sector.”

Agriland Media growth

In recent weeks, Agriland Media also signed an agreement with Google to feature in its Google News Showcase, a new platform launched by the technological giant in 2020.

Google News Showcase enables participating publishers share their expertise and editorial voice through an enhanced storytelling experience.

This experience lets readers dive deeper into more complex stories. It helps them stay informed on the issues and events that matter to them through the Google News Showcase panels.

Agriland Media is one of seven Irish publishers to participate in the licensing agreement and the only Irish agri-publisher.

The arrangement means that Google will highlight and licence editorial content from Agriland Media, giving more readers across the globe access to high quality, information agri-related news.