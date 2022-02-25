A man is due in court later this morning charged in connection with a fatal shooting on farmland in Dublin earlier this week.

At around 1:00p.m on Tuesday (February 22, 2022), An Garda Síochána and emergency services were called to the scene of an incident at Hazelgrove Farm in Tallaght.

It is understood that Keith Conlon was shot in the head during the alleged incident. It’s believed a dog was also shot on the farmland. Keith Conlon

Conlon, who was in his 30s, was treated by paramedics at the scene for his injuries, before being rushed by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition.

It was confirmed yesterday afternoon (Thursday, Februrary 24) by An Garda Síochána that the injured man had been pronounced dead at Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí say arrangements will now be made for a post mortem examination to take place.

Court appearance

A man in his 50s was arrested by gardaí at the scene at Hazelgrove Farm, Tallaght on Tuesday following the incident.

He was taken into custody at Tallaght Garda Station, under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí this morning confirmed that the man has been charged in connection with the incident.

“He remains in custody at Tallaght Garda Station and will appear before Tallaght District Court this morning,” a garda spokesperson said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the shooting incident is ongoing and the scene remains closed off.