A man in his 30s who was shot on Hazelgrove Farm near Tallaght on Tuesday (February 22), was pronounced dead at Tallaght Hospital this afternoon (Thursday, February 24).

Keith Conlon was shot in the head on the farmland near the Tallaght area at around 1:00p.m. He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being rushed to hospital in critical condition. Keith Conlon was shot on Tuesday, February 22

He since passed away and Gardaí say arrangements will now be made for a post mortem examination to take place.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and he remains in Garda custody at Tallaght Garda Station, under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting incident and the scene remains closed off.

Independent councillor for south Dublin, Allan Edge knows the farmer who owns the land.

He spoke to Agriland on Tuesday after the incident about the farmer in question:

“He is a thoroughly decent man, salt of the earth, and whatever has happened and whatever is unfolding is tragic, and will no doubt have a devastating impact.”

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000; the garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111; or any Garda station.