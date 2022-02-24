A Kerry county councillor has claimed that there will be a “mass exodus” from small family farms, unless the sector is supported.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin brought a motion to Kerry County Council’s monthly meeting on Monday (February 21) calling for political action to protect the future of such enterprises.

Cronin, who also operates a small family dairy farm outside Killarney, said that he has “a love for agriculture”.

“We were never interested in renting or buying the parish. I know of an awful lot of others that are in the same boat; not interested in taking over the parish or buying it and having hundreds of acres of land and no time to do anything,” he stated.

Small farms

The councillor told Agriland that small family farms are “under increasing pressure” and are “facing a wipeout completely”.

“I would define it as a crisis situation needing emergency action right now.

“I honestly fear that within the next two to three years we will have a mass exodus of what I would call the traditional family units – it just won’t be financially viable to keep the show on the road.”

Cronin called on the Taoiseach, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the leaders of all political parties to recognise the “savage threat” to such enterprises.

The councillor said that financial supports should be offered to small family farms and pressures alleviated.

Advertisement

He explained that “the small family unit doesn’t have the buying power to step up to the plate like the larger operations” as inputs such as fertiliser, feed and energy have skyrocketed.

Cronin noted that small family farm units are not responsible for the “national herd numbers going through the roof”. However, he said that such units are being “swallowed” up as they are under “severe financial pressure”.

“Maybe from a certain angle, that suits because their land can be accessed or rented or bought. We’re in a race, I think, with the bigger countries – America, China – with the factory farms with a couple of thousand cows. But sure there is no hitch on a hearse.

“You’re really looked down on if you’ve anything less than 60 or 70 cows. You’re seen to be not at the races. But there are a hell of a lot of family farms who are around that and under that,” Cronin stated.

Next generation

The councillor outlined that he wanted to see an opportunity given to the next generation to take over their family farm.

“The importance in rural Ireland of maintaining the family farm unit into the next generation is paramount. I see it slipping and I see it slipping rapidly.

“The way it’s going, I worry for the future because if I was 25 or 30 years of age, would you go into a farm of 60 or 70ac maybe with 40, 50 or 60 cows? You’d have to think twice with what’s going on.

“The die is cast and there’s a need for our political leaders to recognise that,” Cronin demanded.