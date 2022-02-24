Met Éireann has said that gusts of up to 110km/h are possible in the northwest today (Thursday, February 24), with stronger winds at times in Co. Donegal.

The national forecaster has issued two separate Status Yellow wind warnings that will come into force later today.

The first alert, which is valid from 1:00p.m to 8:00p.m, will apply to counties Donegal; Leitrim; and Sligo.

Met Éireann said that strong west to northwesterly winds will gust up to 110km/h but there will be “significantly higher gusts” at times in Donegal, especially in coastal areas.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo will begin at midday and remain in place until 6:00p.m.

Meanwhile, a weather warning for snow and ice for the entire country is due to expire at midday. Hail, sleet and snow have been reported in many areas this morning.

The UK Met Office has said that a snow warning for Antrim; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry will remain in place until 8:00p.m today.

Met Éireann said that there will be showers of rain, hail and sleet across the country this afternoon. Daytime temperatures will reach just 4° and 7°.

There will be some scattered showers of rain and sleet tonight but there will be clear spells in many areas as those showers die out.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between -1° and +3° with ice and frost possible.

The national forecaster said that the fresh and gusty westerly winds will ease as the night progresses.

Friday will be dry and cold with good spells at first, however cloud will build in the west and northwest. It will be milder with temperatures of 7° and 10° in moderate winds.

In the coming days, Met Éireann said that weather conditions will be unsettled with rain and wind but it will feel milder.