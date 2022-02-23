Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice for three counties in the northwest.

The national forecaster has said that tonight (Wednesday, February 23) will bring blustery showers of hail, sleet and snow to Donegal; Leitrim; and Sligo.

There will be some icy patches on untreated road surfaces making driving conditions “hazaradous”.

The warning will be valid from 10:00p.m today until 10:00a.m on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for snow and wind in four counties in Northern Ireland.

It said that heavy snow showers and strong winds are forecast today and Thursday in Antrim; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry.

The forecaster also warned that there is a small chance that “frequent lightning” will occur in some areas.

The weather alert will come into force at 1:00p.m today and will remain in place until 3:00p.m on Thursday.

Met Éireann

In its forecast for today, Met Éireann said that there will be bright spells and blustery showers early in the day.

However, a band of rain is set to arrive in the northwest later and then move to all parts. During the evening, wintry showers will begin in the northwest. Temperatures will range from 6° to 11°.

The forecaster said that tonight will feel “raw” in brisk westerly winds bringing scattered falls of rain, sleet and snow.

Overnight, the temperatures will tumble to between -2° and +1° but the wind chill factor will make it feel colder. Ice and frost are possible in sheltered parts.

On Thursday, it will be cold and windy with scattered wintry showers. Temperatures will climb to just 3° to 7° with the strong westerly winds again giving an added wind chill.

Looking to the weekend, the forecaster said that conditions will be generally dry apart from a band of rain on Saturday night.