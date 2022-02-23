When it comes to crops of spring beans, it was very much a mixed bag in 2021 with some growers achieving yields of 5.5-6t/ha.

Others, however, recorded yields as low as 2.5t/ha, according to Teagasc.

There is likely to be increased interest in growing beans again this year as fertiliser and other crop input costs tend to be lower, relative to cereals.

However, the recently published Teagasc ‘Costs and Returns’ booklet shows that at the lower yields, even with the protein payment included, beans will struggle to leave a margin.

Based on the published figures, beans need to yield in excess of 3.1t/ha to break even.

However, a 5t/ha crop of beans should leave a similar margin to an 8t/ha crop of spring barley this year.

Where to plant beans

Writing in the February issue of Teagasc’s Tillage Newsletter, contributor Shay Phelan confirms that growers should think about which fields they want to plant beans in.

“Beans like moisture-retentive soils, so soils that are prone to drying out during a normal summer are not ideal and should be avoided.

“However, beans also perform best when they are drilled in early March, so soils need to be suitable to cultivate at this time of the year, especially when using direct-drill systems.”

Phelan went on to point out that beans perform well where the soil indices for phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) are high.

Trials from Oak Park have clearly shown where beans are sown in Index 1 or 2 soils for P and K, they never yield as well as those sown in Index 3 soils, regardless of how much fertiliser is used.

Phelan continued: “Ideally, beans should only be drilled in the same field every five to six years, and from a disease point of view, the longer between crops the better,” he continued.

Treating spring beans

“The choice of herbicides for beans is quite limited, especially for broadleaved weeds where growers are limited to pre-emergence herbicides, so knowledge of the predominant weeds in the field is essential,” Phelan added.

Phelan confirmed that the Protein Payment Scheme will be available in 2022.

“But this should not be the deciding factor in growing the crop. As a general rule of thumb, growers should only drill an area that they can comfortably harvest in two to three days.

“Crops will be harvested in the second half of September when days are short and ground conditions are starting to deteriorate.

“Cereal crops following beans or peas will have a lower nitrogen requirement in 2023. In turn, this will reduce costs,” he concluded.