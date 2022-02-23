Carrigallen Mart held its weekly calf sale on Saturday, February 19, where over 250 calves were expected to go on offer.

The sale size was slightly reduced due to the snow experienced by many northern counties, but demand still remained strong.

The sale contained a good mix of diary and beef-sired calves, with prices on the day topping €550 for a Charolais-cross bull calf.

Carrigallen Mart

Speaking to Agriland after the sale Helen Kells, Carrigallen Mart manger stated: “We had reduced numbers on Saturday, but the calves that were present were met with a good trade.”

Starting with the continental calves, top price of the day was €550 for a Charolais-cross bull calf; a Charolais-cross heifer at the sale sold for €460. This Charolais-cross heifer

sold for €460

This Limousin-cross heifer

sold for €400

There was also a good number of Limousin bulls and heifer calves at the sale, with Limousin bulls selling from a top price of €390 down to €190.

Limousin heifers that were present at the sale ranged from €200 to a top call of €400.

Moving to the Belgian Blue bull calves, these sold from €180 to a top price of €430. A sample of some of these calves can be seen in the pictures below.

Belgian Blue heifer calves that were present on Saturday sold from €280, to a top call of €400. This Belgian Blue-cross bull

sold for €350

This Belgian Blue-cross bull

sold for €350

This Belgian Blue-cross bull

sold for €355

Hereford and Angus

There was also a good mix of Hereford and Angus calves, with the these bull calves selling from €115 to a top price of €370.

The Hereford and Angus heifer calves sold from €110 to a top call of €390.

Friesian bulls

Moving to the final section of Carrigallen Mart’s calf sale and the Friesian bulls that were present at the sale.

The Friesian bulls that were present at Saturday’s sale sold from €30 for the plainer type calves to €150 for the stronger type calves.