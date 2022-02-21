Met Éireann has said that this week will bring more rain and wind with colder conditions to set in by midweek.

A Status Yellow wind warning due to Storm Franklin will remain in place for most areas until 9:00a.m today (Monday, February 21). In Wicklow and Wexford the warning will remain in place until midday.

The latest storm to hit the country has left thousands of homes, farms and businesses without power, with the west and northwest most impacted. ESB crews will begin restoring electricity when it is safe to do so.

All road users are being urged to take extra care this morning due to the possibility of fallen trees and debris.

Franklin was the third storm to hit Ireland in a week, following Dudley and Eunice.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that the winds will ease quickly this morning and scattered showers will die out to leave dry and bright conditions.

In the afternoon, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will arrive on Atlantic coasts. It will feel milder today with temperatures of 7° to 11°.

Tonight, heavier rain will develop and the southwesterly winds will increase in strength again and veer northwesterly. Overnight temperatures will range from 4° to 8°.

On Tuesday (February 22), the rain will quickly clear to scattered showers and some bright spells. The winds will ease by evening and temperatures will be 5° to 9°.

It will be a cold night with the mercury falling to 0° to 5° with frost possible in the east, the temperatures will rise as the night progresses.

After a dry start, Wednesday will see persistent rain spread across the country from the west and southwesterly winds will be fresh to strong. The temperatures will be 6° to 11°, it will start to feel colder later in the day.

On Wednesday night, there will be showers of sleet; hail; and snow in some areas with temperatures falling to -2° to +1°. There will be icy stretches on roads and some frost will occur.

It will remain cold on Thursday with bright spells and scattered blustery showers, some of hail; sleet; and snow on higher ground. Daytime temperatures will reach just 3° to 7° with an added wind chill factor.

On Thursday night, the temperatures will drop to 0° to 4° with frost possible in some parts.

Friday is due to be dry to start but cloud will build during the day bringing some patchy drizzle. The southwesterly winds will be light to moderate with temperatures of 7° to 10°.

Met Éireann is currently forecasting milder conditions over the weekend with some rain on Saturday but Sunday is set to be dry.