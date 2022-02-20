There has been no shortage of demand for ewes with lambs at foot at marts in recent weeks, despite it being early days yet.

Some marts have yet to see ewes with lambs come through sale rings but for those that have, they are witnessing a very good trade for them.

One mart manager told Agriland last week that supply didn’t meet demand on the day for ewes with lambs at foot, saying “plenty of buyers looking for these [ewes with lambs at foot] didn’t get to buy as the numbers on offer were small”.

Looking at the trade, ewes with single lambs at foot have been starting from a base of €150/unit for aged ewes or lesser-quality ewes up to €200-230/unit, and even as high as €250/unit for hoggets and better-quality ewes with a strong lamb at foot.

Furthermore, ewes with two or more lambs at foot are commanding prices as high as €320-370/unit and have been selling back to a base of €200-220/unit, with lots including ewes with a lamb-and-a-half at foot generally starting from this range and making up to €270/unit.

Meanwhile, looking at the hogget trade, prices remain steady, while a continued strong trade is being seen for cull ewes. In-lamb ewes however, are being met with the toughest trade at marts.

