Hot on the heels of Storm Eunice is Storm Franklin, bringing strong, gale-force winds and flooding to many parts of the country over the course of today (Sunday, February 20) and tomorrow (Monday, February 21).

Met Éireann have number of storm-associated weather advisories in place, starting with an orange wind warning for Co. Clare that is in place currently, until 12pm, midnight.

“Storm Franklin will cause gale-force, westerly winds with severe and damaging gusts. These winds, combined with very-high seas will lead to wave overtopping, which may result in coastal flooding,” the national weather service said.

A status-orange wind warning is also forecast for counties Galway and Mayo, commencing at 3pm today, until 3am on Monday.

The status orange warning, featuring gale-force west-to-northwest winds with severe and damaging gusts, extends to counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, from 7pm this evening until 7am tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the country, a yellow wind warning is in place from 9am this morning, until 9am tomorrow morning, Met Éireann has advised.

Storm Franklin rain warning

A yellow rain warning for counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo iincludes persistent rain, heavy showers and localised flooding in places.

This warning will end at 6pm today.

The UK Met Office has also announced a yellow wind warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

This is valid from 12pm today until 1pm tomorrrow.