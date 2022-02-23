Last week’s sheep kill (week ending February 19) saw a marginal decrease on the previous week, figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Sheep throughput in recent weeks is witnessing an opposite trend to what was seen at the same stage in 2021, with throughput continuing to witness an upward trajectory of late.

Looking at last week’s figures in more detail, 55,244 sheep were processed – a decrease of 374 head from the week before.

The number of lambs/hoggets slaughtered last week came to 49,730 head, which represented a decrease of 84 head from the week prior.

Once again, ewe and ram throughput fell from the previous week, with 291 head less slaughtered last week, totalling 5,512 head.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending February 19):

Hoggets/lambs: 49,730 head (-84 or -0.16%);

Ewes and rams: 5,512 head (-291 or -5.01%);

Total: 55,244 head (-374 or -0.67%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 360,590 sheep have been processed so far since the turn of the year.

Of that figure, 318,845 have been hoggets/lambs, with the rest being made up of ewes and rams (41,723) and small portion of light lambs (22 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by over 33,400 head; 31,782 more hoggets/lambs have been processed and 1,649 more ewes and rams have also been slaughtered as well.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending February 19):