Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan has addressed the issue of An Bord Pleanála not fulfilling its statutory obligations and the repeated delay of the Banagher Chilling report in a recent Dáil debate.

Despite missing repeated deadlines, there remains ‘no sign’ of the inspector report from An Bord Pleanála regarding the proposed multi-million euro investment for the Banagher Chilling project in Co. Offaly, Deputy Nolan stated.

An Bord Pleanála confirmed that there is no decision or dates announced at the moment and delays across the board are due to a “huge backlog”.

The report by inspectors – which was initially due to be released in January 2021 – assesses the appeal relating to the proposed Banagher Chilling project.

Plans for a €40 million beef processing plant were part of the project which, Deputy Nolan stated, could be vital in terms of stimulating the local rural economy, expanding market competition and future investment in the area.

Under the Planning and Development Act, Deputy Nolan said, every planning appeal is to be determined within 18 weeks, however, An Bord Pleanála is “not fulfilling its statutory obligations”.

She added that this does not go against staff, however a simplified system is needed as the one in place is “simply not working”.

“I am sure they [staff of An Bord Pleanála] are just as frustrated as the rest of us with the growing need to assess even the most minor projects against a library shelf of EU regulations.”

The issue must be urgently addressed, according to TD Nolan, since it is creating frustration and jeopardising investment which is “desperately” needed in the area and would offer vital price competition to beef farmers.

In July and August 2020, investors had their application for residency under the Immigrant Investment Programme (IIP) rejected as planning permission had not been approved at the time of applying.

The project was originally granted planning permission by Offaly County Council in July 2020, but this was put on hold after an appeal was lodged.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath responded to planning-related issues raised by Deputy Nolan and said that delivery of infrastructure in a timely manner is central, and An Bord Pleanála should reach existing statutory deadlines.