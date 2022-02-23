The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has organised a series of public information meetings across the month of March to familiarise farmers with the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The new CAP will come into effect from next year, and will see several significant changes from the 2014-2020 CAP.

The information sessions will take place at 11 locations across the country next month, while a webinar is planned for March 15 for those who do not wish to attend the in-person events.

This webinar will be recorded and made available online for those who are unable to tune in on the night.

Department staff will attend the meetings to provide information on the changes that will occur when the new CAP commences in 2023.

The information sessions will focus on direct payments; entitlements; active farmers checks; agricultural activity and land eligibility changes; stocking rates; the eco-scheme; the new Agri-environment Climate Measure (AECM); organic farming; and other information that “farmers need to know now so they can best prepare for 2023”.

Each of the meetings will take place from 8:00p.m to 9:30p.m, including the webinar.

The dates and locations are as follows:

Thursday, March 3 – Mullingar Park Hotel, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath;

Tuesday, March 8 – Charleville Park Hotel, Charleville, Co. Cork;

Wednesday, March 9 – Killarney Convention Centre, Killarney, Co. Kerry;

Thursday, March 10 – Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, Co. Cork;

Monday, March 14 – Clonmel Park Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary;

Tuesday, March 15 – online webinar;

Tuesday, March 22 – TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar, Co. Mayo;

Wednesday, March 23 – The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim;

Thursday, March 24 – Shearwater Hotel and Spa, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway;

Monday, March 28 – Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow, Co. Carlow;

Tuesday, March 29 – Nuremore Hotel, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan;

Wednesday, March 30 – Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

The information sessions will be hosted by the department to provide farmers with “early information” on changes to the CAP from January 1 next. Most sessions will be in person, with presentations by staff and the opportunity for questions, the department said.

Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) was submitted to the European Commission on December 31. Approval of the plan is expected in September 2022, according to the department.

The information presented at the information sessions will be based on the draft plan, which is subject to changes until it is approved by the European Commission.