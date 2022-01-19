The report by an inspector who is assessing the appeal relating to the proposed Banagher Chilling project is expected to be completed in two weeks, according to independent TD Carol Nolan.

Nolan said that An Bord Pleanála confirmed the timeline to her, after she “repeatedly engaged” with the planning body on the matter last year.

According to Nolan, the report was initially due to be released in January of 2021.

“As many constituents, particularly those within the farming community will be aware, An Bord Pleanála were due to receive the inspector’s report in January of last year.”

“Then in March, it was confirmed to me that they had yet to receive it, despite the new deadline of March 1 having come and gone,” the Laois-Offaly TD said.

She added: “Fast forward to September 2021 and An Bord Pleanála were still not in a position to confirm to me when the inspector would submit the report of the appeal.

The TD suggested that the “seemingly endless” series of delays relating to the receipt of the report “may be coming to an end”.

“While this is welcome, serious questions remain as to why this planning saga dragged on for so long.

“I have repeatedly made it clear just how important this new facility could be in terms of stimulating the local rural economy, expanding market competition and making Co. Offaly attractive as a site capable of generating inward investment,” Nolan highlighted.

She stressed: “[An Bord Pleanála] say that on receipt of the report the file will be given formal consideration by its Board. When that happens, we must not have a repeat of the kind of drawn-out process that has characterised the appeal review.

“We need clarity and certainty on this matter as soon as possible,” Nolan concluded.

The Banagher Chilling project, which comprised plans for a €40 million beef processing plant, came to light in July and August 2020, when investors had their application for residency under the Immigrant Investment Programme (IIP) rejected as planning permission had not been approved at the time of applying.

The project was originally granted planning permission by Offaly County Council in July 2020, but this was put on hold after an appeal was lodged.