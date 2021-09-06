“Serious questions” are needed as to why the “planning saga” of Banagher Chilling has been dragging on for so long, according to one midlands TD.

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said there is still no positive indication as to when an appeal relating to the proposed multi-million euro Banagher Chilling project will be determined.

The project, which comprised plans for a €40 million beef processing plant, came to light in July and August 2020, when investors had their application for residency under the Immigrant Investment Programme (IIP) rejected as planning permission had not been approved at the time of applying.

The project was originally granted planning permission by Offaly County Council in July 2020, but this was put on hold after an appeal was lodged by Desmond Kampff and others.

In an update on the matter, deputy Nolan said she had directly engaged with An Bord Pleanála on the matter. The board subsequently confirmed to Deputy Nolan that the planning appeal case is still ongoing and “is under further consideration.”

An Bord Pleanála also confirmed to Deputy Nolan that it is only when the inspector’s report is discharged that it will go to the board for formal consideration.

“Serious questions must now be asked as to why this planning saga is dragging on for so long.

“An Bord Pleanála confirmed to me six months ago, in March, that it was not in a position to determine the outcome of the appeal related to Banagher meat processing because they had yet to receive the inspector’s report on the appeal, which was due by March 1.”

Noting that the inspector’s report had already been two months overdue at that point, she said:

“Now here we are, a further six months on from March, and nine months on from January and An Bord Pleanála are still no closer to having the issue resolved or determined.

“I have repeatedly made it clear just how important this new facility could be in terms of stimulating the local rural economy, expanding market competition and making Co. Offaly attractive as a site capable of generating inward investment.

Claiming that this appeared “not to be registering” with An Bord Pleanála, the Laois-Offaly TD also highlighted the commitment in the Programme for Government that “beef farmers and the beef sector would be supported”.

“The communities of Offaly and indeed the wider midlands region deserve clarity and commitment on where this project is going,” she concluded.

