A webinar being held tonight (Wednesday January 19) will offer advice to farmers on reducing the risk of bovine TB in their herds.

The event, being hosted by the Cork branch of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), will focus on the incidence rate of the disease within the county.

However, organisers have said that the webinar is open to all farmers from anywhere in the country.

The event, which begins at 8:30p.m, aims to help herd owners to reduce the risk and protect their cattle from bovine TB.

Bovine TB

The ICMSA has said that the information session has been organised following longstanding concerns about the incidence rate of TB in Co. Cork.

During the webinar, farmers will be addressed by a range of veterinary experts from all parts of the county.

Among the speakers will be Eoin Ryan who is a senior superintending veterinary inspector from the TB eradication unit, ERAD.

That is the division within the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) responsible for developing and managing the bovine TB policy framework, including valuation and compensation measures.

Also taking part in the ICMSA webinar will be north Cork senior veterinary inspector, Diarmuid Lynch and Ed Myers, who is the senior veterinary inspector for the South Cork area.

The online event will be hosted by Maurice Walsh, chair of North and East Cork ICMSA, and Eileen Calnan, who is the chair of West Cork ICMSA.

Any farmer who wants to attend tonight’s webinar can call ICMSA at 061-314677 or email them at [email protected], and Zoom link will be forwarded to them.