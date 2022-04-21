Intensive agriculture and climate change are responsible for a 49% reduction in the number of insects in the most impacted parts of the world, according to a recent study conducted by researchers at University College London (UCL).

The study published in Nature is the first to identify that an interaction between rising temperatures and land use changes, is driving widespread losses in numerous insect groups across the globe.

The researchers analysed a large dataset of insect abundance and species richness from areas across the globe, according to a spokesperson from UCL.

This dataset included three-quarters of a million records for nearly 20,000 insect species.

High intensity

The team compared insect biodiversity in different areas depending on the intensity of agriculture in each area, as well as how much historic climate warming the local area has experienced.

They found that in areas with high-intensity agriculture and substantial climate warming, the number of insects was 49% lower than in the most natural habitats with no recorded climate warming, while the number of different species was 29% lower.

Tropical areas saw the biggest declines in insect biodiversity linked to land use and climate change.

Low intensity

The researchers found that, in areas of low-intensity agriculture and substantial climate warming, having nearby natural habitat buffered the losses.

Where 75% of the land was covered by natural habitat, insect abundance only declined by 7%, compared to a 63% reduction in comparable areas with only 25% natural habitat cover.

Human influence may be greater

The researchers say that insect declines due to human influences may be even greater than their findings suggest as many areas with long histories of human impacts would have already seen biodiversity losses before the start of the study period, and the study also did not account for the effects of other drivers such as pollution.

Many insects rely on plants for shade on hot days, so a loss of natural habitats could leave them more vulnerable to a warming climate.

Harmful impact of losing insects

Lead author, Dr. Charlie Outhwaite from the UCL Centre for Biodiversity & Environment Research, UCL Biosciences, said the findings highlight the urgency of actions to preserve natural habitats, slow the expansion of high-intensity agriculture, and cut emissions to mitigate climate change.

“Losing insect populations could be harmful not only to the natural environment, where insects often play key roles in local ecosystems, but it could also harm human health and food security, particularly with losses of pollinators.

“Our findings may only represent the tip of the iceberg as there is limited evidence in some areas, particularly in the tropics which we found have quite high reductions in insect biodiversity in the most impacted areas.”

Senior author Dr. Tim Newbold, from the UCL Centre for Biodiversity & Environment Research, said:

“The environmental harms of high-intensity agriculture present a tricky challenge as we try to keep up with food demands of a growing population.

“We have previously found that insect pollinators are particularly vulnerable to agricultural expansion, as they appear to be more than 70% less abundant in high-intensity croplands compared to wild sites.

“Careful management of agricultural areas, such as preserving natural habitats near farmland, may help to ensure that vital insects can still thrive.”