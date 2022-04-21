Leave No Trace (LNT) Ireland has become a member of the Northern Ireland Environment Link (NIEL) and will now work in partnership with NIEL and its member organisation network on a range of actions and initiatives within the environmental sector.

NIEL is the networking and forum body for organisations interested in the natural and built environment of Northern Ireland.

It was formally launched in 1990 to complete the UK network i.e., Scottish Environment Link, Wales Environment Link and Wildlife and Countryside Link.

Commenting on its new membership of NIEL, Maura Kiely, CEO of Leave No Trace Ireland said it was an exciting development for LNT that will have a very real benefits in helping to integrate an all-island approach and bridge the gap between north and south organisations to align on their environmental mission.

Kiely said:

“We are delighted to become members of the Northern Ireland Environment Link. Leave No Trace Ireland spans all our island, and we need to have a coordinated approach to outdoor education across north and south Ireland to protect the environment for future generations.”

Meanwhile, in advance of the May Northern Assembly elections, NIEL is hosting an Environmental Hustings on this evening (Thursday, April 21) as an opportunity to hear from Northern Ireland political parties on their environmental priorities and commitments.

The event, chaired by Seamus McKee, will be held online via Zoom from 7:00p.m to 9:00p.m.

Leave No Trace

Leave No Trace Ireland is Ireland’s only outdoor ethics programme, which promotes the responsible use of the outdoors.

Through education, research and partnerships, Leave No Trace Ireland enables and supports individuals, communities, organisations and companies in reducing the environmental impact of outdoor activities.

Among its core partners are Coillte, the Office of Public Works (OPW) and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

NIEL

NIEL has several strategic aims. These include:

Environmental policy – contribution to the development, promotion and delivery of environmentally relevant policy.

Collaboration and partnership – supporting and enabling members and others to encourage and deliver environmental outcomes and objectives.

Governance – ensure the efficient, effective and accountable operation of NIEL for the delivery of outcomes of the strategic plan.