Axa Insurance has launched a new €1 million initiative to help local communities develop and enhance green spaces in towns and villages.

Called Axa Parks, this new environmental grants programme will support local community projects that demonstrate a “real commitment to improved outcomes for environment and our communities’ wellbeing”, the company said.

It is envisaged that projects will include community gardens, wildlife habitats, walking trails, and other community-led initiatives in towns and villages.

The fund will support projects, both large and small, with grants ranging from €3,000 up to a maximum of €20,000.

The fund is aimed at voluntary and charitable groups and is designed to be accessible to local communities.

Applicants have until May 20 to apply, and successful applicants will be informed in early August, the company said.

Tree planting

Last year, Axa Insurance launched a massive planting programme for Irish native-tree species, which will see over 600,000 trees planted across Ireland.

Antoinette McDonald, customer and marketing director at Axa Insurance said:

“Following the challenges we all faced over the last two years we have a new-found appreciation of the outdoors and green spaces, and what better time to support groups around the country who want to improve their local communities?

“Hopefully this initiative will help encourage voluntary groups to plan out community gardens, wildlife habitats, pocket forests and urban orchards to brighten up their communities. The only limit is your imagination.”

Denise Charlton, CEO of The Community Foundation for Ireland, said:

“The new Axa Parks fund is an exciting partnership for The Community Foundation for Ireland, especially given our specific interest in empowering communities to protect Ireland’s native biodiversity.

“We are thrilled to support Axa in realising their vision of a grants programme that simultaneously strengthens the fabric of community life, and cares for our local ecosystems which are crucial for a healthy future for our children and grandchildren.”

Interested parties can find more information here.

Applications will be reviewed, and grants awarded by The Community Foundation For Ireland on behalf of Axa Insurance.