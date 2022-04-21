Farmers taking part in a new animal health initiative should be financially rewarded for doing so, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

IFA Animal Health Committee chair TJ Maher said the introduction of the Parasite Control Strategy (PCS) within the Targeted Advisory Service for Animal Health (TASAH) is an important starting point.

The strategy for cattle and sheep farmers was recently launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The programme, delivered by Animal Health Ireland (AHI), includes a veterinary farm visit and two faecal egg counts.

Funding is available for up to 40,000 farmers to participate this year.

Animal health

However, TJ Maher believes that more could be done to encourage farmers to get involved in the programme.

“The TASAH has the potential to ensure better on-farm parasite control, but farmers must be rewarded and supported directly by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for taking part.

“Direct financial support to farmers implementing the TASAH is a key aspect to increase the value for farmers and ultimately drive participation and uptake.”

Maher noted that the programme does not resolve the competitive supply concerns for anti-parasitic products.

The IFA Animal Health chair said that the additional time granted by Minister McConalogue’s decision to defer implementation of the prescribing requirement for anti-parasitic products is running out fast.

“The deadline of June 1 is approaching and without meaningful engagement by DAFM with all stakeholders, farmers will be left without access to a competitive supply chain,” he said.

Maher stated that the IFA fully support the targeted use of all veterinary medicines, but the critical role played by veterinary pharmacies and license merchants must be recognised and facilitated in the programme.