There are currently 179 permanent staff working in the forestry divisions of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Within the DAFM there is a Forestry Division, a Forest Sector Development (FSD) Division, and a Forestry Inspectorate Division which includes ecology and archaeology.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue provided the figure in response to a written parliamentary question by independent TD, Deputy Carol Nolan.

The minister noted that these staff are involved in all aspects of the forestry remit, including licensing, promotion, forest health, payments, engagement at national, EU and international level on forestry policy issues and forest sector development.

The minister’s response comes as no afforestation licences have been issued by the DAFM so far in September. An area of 11ha has been planted this month, bringing the total this year up to 1,238ha.

The table below shows the current number of permanent staff working in all three forestry divisions within the DAFM: Grade/Role Admin FSD Inspectorate Total Director of Forestry 1 1 Senior Inspector 1 1 2 Forestry Inspector Grade 1 3 9 12 Forestry Inspector Grade 2 10 10 Forestry Inspector Grade 3 5 35 40 Forest Insp G3 (archaeologist) 4 4 Forest Insp G3 (ecologist) 1 1 AAI (ecologist) 7 7 Principal Officer 1 1 Assistant Principal 4 1 5 Higher Executive Officer 14 1 15 Executive Officer 34 1 4 39 Clerical Officer 42 42 Total 96 12 71 179 Source: Written response by Minister McConalogue, Monday, September 11

Changes in regulatory requirements in relation to forestry licensing has “necessitated an increase in resources”, Minister McConalogue added in response to Deputy Nolan.

The new afforestation scheme under the Forestry Programme 2023-2027 is now open for applications, offering premia of up to €1,142/ha, and a 20-year premium period for farmers.

Forestry licences

Minister McConalogue said that the DAFM was unable to issue grant-aided forest road or afforestation licences as it awaited full and final approval of the new programme.

Last month the DAFM issued two licences for new plantings. In total, 12 non-grant aided afforestation licences were issued to date allowing for 170ha of new plantings.

However, the DAFM previously noted that it issued financial approval to commence planting to 288 grant-aided licence holders, under an interim scheme, representing 1,750ha.

The Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) questioned the timeline the DAFM is working to in order to process approved afforestation sites and sites awaiting approval.

Commenting on latest DAFM figures which show that no afforestation licences have been issued so far this month, and questioning the DAFM’s plating target for this autumn, SEEFA said:

“As it stands, if any targets are set, you would be hard pressed to reach them. In the meantime, farmers continue to be left in the dark with no end to the dire state of the forestry industry in [sight].”