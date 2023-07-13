Among the many events set to take place at Clonmany Agricultural Show in Co. Donegal, sheep shearing competitions will take centre stage across the two-day event.

The All-Nations and All-Ireland sheep shearing and wool handling competitions will take place on Tuesday, August 8, with the final taking place on the following day, Wednesday, August 9.

Across the two days, those in attendance can expect to see 1,400 sheep shorn on a purpose built stage, with live streaming planned to show the event worldwide.

Public relations officer for the show, Blaine McCarron said: “This event hasn’t been held in Ireland in six years; it’s the second biggest shearing event in the world, so we’re just delighted to be hosting it here in Clonmany.”

Events at the Clonmany show

The Clonmany Agricultural Show will host live music, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, and a home industries marquee with local baking and crafts inside.

In the marquee focused on farming, food, and nature, experts will be present to discuss the environment, biodiversity, and green farming.

McCarron said: “We’ve really seen things starting to move quickly in the past few weeks, everyone is talking about the two-day show. People are excited to see what we have in store over the course of the event.

“As a committee we’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to the show and putting on a great event.” McElhinneys of Ballybofey will host their fashion show and pop-up shop at the show Source: Clonmany Agricultural Show

Visitors to the show with a further interest in livestock can attend the the northwest open calf championship which holds a prize fund of €3,500, with the northwest open suckler heifer championship having a prize fund of €1,300.

Those attending the show also have the opportunity to win from a draw that includes prizes of a brand new jeep and a tractor.