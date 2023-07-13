Measures taken to improve water quality in terms of nitrates derogation need time to take effect before the European Commission goes ahead and decides whether to grant the derogation to Ireland again.

That’s according to independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan who raised the matter in the Dáil earlier today (Thursday 13 July).

Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue indicated that there is a high probability that Ireland’s ability to obtain a nitrates derogation from the EU for 2025 will not be successful if Irish farmers do not move quickly to improve water quality levels.

Ireland’s nitrates derogation allows farmers to farm at higher stocking rates, above 170kg livestock manure nitrogen/ha up to 250kg nitrogen/ha. This is subject to certain criteria aimed at protecting the environment.

The government has agreed with the European Commission to an interim review of the Nitrates Action Programme in 2023.

Deputy Carol Nolan

This still means however that Ireland would default to a maximum limit under the derogation of 220kg, down from 250kg, from January 2024.

Nitrates

Deputy Nolan had sought information from the minister on the discussions or engagements he has had with farmer representative bodies with respect to the proposed changes to nitrates limits for derogation farmers.

She also sought the minister’s response to concerns that such changes would “inevitably” lead to a reduction in herd numbers.

“I acknowledge that the derogation is not strictly speaking in the gift of the minister per se, and that it can only be granted following approval of the EU following an examination of the efforts we are making to improve water quality,” Deputy Nolan said.

“However, the EU must accept and the minister must be adamant about this with them, that the criteria being applied in terms of seeing positive changes to water quality simply do not make sense.

“There is just no way that the measures taken now will have time to take effect.”

The independent TD said that without any such acknowledgement by the EU, then it is almost a certainty that the nitrates derogation will not return.

“To blame this on farmers themselves is neither fair nor helpful,” she added.

“I do want to welcome the establishment of an Agriculture Water Quality Working Group and the fact that it will include representatives of the farming organisations; but this must operate as a genuine platform for farmers’ concerns around the nitrates reduction to be taken seriously,” the deputy said.