Agriland Media Group has expanded its teams in several areas of the business, as it continues to meet audience and commercial demand.

Recent appointments have been made to the editorial and commercial teams as well as AGRIcreative.

It marks the next stage in the media publisher’s plans to expand its offering to its growing audience and innovate into new areas.

Agriland editorial

The latest additions to Agriland‘s editorial team include multimedia journalist, Charlotte Morrey and news journalist, Louise Hickey.

Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Morrey is a native of the Isle of Man, where she grew up on her family’s 500ac arable farm and livery yard.

She was a keen member of Isle of Man Young Farmers’ Club and became the Isle of Man representative for the council of the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs.

She has a major interest in horses and has worked for several Olympians including Irish team rider, Padraig McCarthy. Multimedia journalist, Charlie Morrey

Charlie has worked in radio and newspapers. During her time at Energy FM on the Isle of Man, she dove into investigative journalism on the future of farming on the island.

Louise Hickey is about to complete a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism at Dublin City University (DCU).

She comes from a rural area in Co. Meath, where she has goats and a “great” greenhouse. She has garnered experience working with outlets such as RTÉ and has written many articles for her college newspaper. News journalist, Louise Hickey

Louise also has a keen interest in sustainable agriculture.

Commercial appointments

The commercial department at Agriland Media Group has also seen significant expansion recently with three new appointments.

Account executive, Peter Stones

Peter Stones has been appointed as an account manager. He graduated from the University of Galway with an honours degree in film studies, english literature, and digital media.

Coming from a farming background in Co. Kildare, following his graduation, the self-starter joined the Agriland commercial department as he has a keen interest in digital media and marketing.

Meanwhile, Cathal Clarke is a graduate of Agricultural Science from University College Dublin (UCD) and secured a role as account executive with Agriland.

Cathal comes from a dairy and livestock export background. A Westmeath native with a keen interest in livestock and machinery, he has previously worked with Lely Center Mullingar and is involved in the running of Uisneach fire festival which takes place every May. Account executive, Cathal Clarke

The third appointment as an account executive is Niall Thompson.

He graduated from Sligo IT with an honours degree in business and insurance practice while also becoming a certified insurance practitioner.

Niall, who comes from a farming background in Co. Meath, also holds a business degree from Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT). Account executive, Niall Thompson

He has six years’ experience in the insurance industry and brings with him a great knowledge of farm insurance.

AGRIcreative

AGRIcreative which is the video and commercial campaign arm of Agriland Media Group has also made significant appointments.

Keith Graham has been appointed as head of video. Head of video, AGRIcreative, Keith Graham

Keith has worked in the video and digital media industry for over 15 years during which time he has co-produced award-winning documentaries.

He is passionate about directing, editing and videography and holds an MSc in applied digital, previously having worked with a wide range of clients including corporates, charities and government bodies.

Also appointed to the video team of AGRIcreative is Patrick Butterly who completed a Bachelor honours degree in communication design at National College of Art and Design (NCAD).

He has also completed a Masters degree in emerging media, at Dublin City University (DCU). Videographer with AGRIcreative, Patrick Butterly

Patrick has worked on projects such as fully illustrated books, short films and photography projects.

He also creates digital paintings and some of his work has been displayed in The National Print Museum.

Managing director of Agriland Media Group, Cormac Farrelly said: “We have a thriving and progressive team at Agriland.

“The newest additions to our award-winning team will no doubt enhance our reputation as the most innovative and digitally forward agri-publisher in the country.

“More and more farmers are looking to get their information in a format that is accessible, fast, and provides multi-dimensional ways of engaging. This has been evident in the exponential growth of the Agriland audience since our inception in 2013.”

Agriland as top influencer

Last month, Agriland Media Group was named on the Top 10 list of agri-influencers in the UK, in the latest in-depth social media survey.

The survey of social media was carried out by Kynetec, global leaders in market research for animal health and agriculture.

The project was conducted online based on farmer panels in the US, France and Germany.

In the UK, Kynetec undertook a hybrid approach (341 online and 572 telephone participants surveyed) and almost 3,000 people from the farming community were surveyed in total.

In terms of the top influencers in the UK, the survey lists 21 positions, with Agriland ranked in 7th place.

The top UK influencer, according to the survey, is TV presenter and farmer, Jeremy Clarkson, with farmer and YouTuber Olly Blogs coming in second.