Agriland Media Group has been named on the Top 10 list of agri-influencers in the UK, in the latest in-depth social media survey.

The survey of social media was carried out by Kynetec, global leaders in market research for animal health and agriculture.

The company conducts tracking studies for monitoring market trends, customer insights for answering unique business challenges, and provides market forecasts.

Farmer study

The project was conducted online based on farmer panels in the US, France and Germany.

In the UK, Kynetec undertook a hybrid approach (341 online and 572 telephone participants surveyed) and almost 3,000 people from the farming community were surveyed in total.

The research reveals that more than two-thirds of the UK online respondents are active on some social media platform.

YouTube is most used for agricultural content in all countries, followed by Facebook. Data: Kynetec

In terms of the top influencers in the UK, the survey lists 21 positions, with Agriland ranked in 7th place.

The top UK influencer, according to the survey, is TV presenter and farmer, Jeremy Clarkson, with farmer and ‘YouTuber‘, Olly Blogs coming in second.

Third on the list is Tom Pemberton who has also amassed a following on YouTube and in 4th position is author, farmer and TV presenter, Adam Henson.

In 5th position on the list is Gareth Wyn Jones, a sheep and beef farmer from Wales, while National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president, Minette Batters has been listed in 6th position, just ahead of Agriland in 7th position.

Behind Agriland are Harry’s Farm in 8th position, TikTok farmer, Joe Seels in 9th position and the NFU in 10th place.

Agriland Media Group

Agriland Media was established in 2013, and since then has expanded to include brands such as AgriCreative, Haystack, AgriRecruit, AgriRetailer and Farmland.

It is one of the fastest growing agri-media outlets in Europe covering relevant information for farmers i.e., news, current affairs, machinery, and technical information on dairy, beef, sheep, arable and farm infrastructure.

The digital publisher has more than 60,000 unique readers daily, 300,000 weekly and approximately 700,000 monthly.