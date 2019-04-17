Agri contractor’s van and trailer stolen from yard

A Ford Transit van and an Ivor Williams 12ft X 6ft trailer have been stolen from an agri-contractor’s yard in Tydavnet, Co. Monaghan.

Speaking to AgriLand, Michael explained the registration of the van is: 07 MN 6175.

He outlined that the trailer was custom built and had a Redrock 300-gallon tank sitting on it at the time it was robbed.

There were also two white cubes for holding water and a power washing engine on the trailer as well.

Advertisement

Michael explained the items were stolen from the yard late on Monday night, April 15, or in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He expressed his anger at the robbery saying: “It’s an awful country that a working man can have nothing without fear of it being robbed from him.”

He explained that he has been informed of a possible sighting of the plant in Co. Limerick and said he is offering a reward for information leading to the return of the stolen items.

He added that the business is not sure where the stolen items currently are but urged anyone who may have seen anything resembling the description to make contact.