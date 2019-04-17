Case unveils its ‘loader of the future’

Case Construction has unveiled a new methane-powered wheel loader ‘concept’ (pictured above); it was shown at this month’s Bauma exhibition in Germany.

The so-called ‘Project Tetra’ is home to a 230hp, methane-powered engine, from sister brand FPT Industrial. It apparently delivers the same power and torque as its equivalent diesel engine found in the (conventional) 821G wheel loader.

“We’ve been researching sustainable fuel sources for our construction machinery for many years,” explained Carl Gustaf Goransson, president of [Case] Construction.

“Bio-methane was the most logical choice for the wheel loader. The fuel needed to be readily available, easy to refuel and power through a full day’s work.

“We were fortunate to work very closely with sister brand FPT Industrial, which has produced over 40,000 gas-powered engines to date. This technology is already tried and tested; there are 28,000 methane-powered Iveco trucks and buses on the roads today.”

Wrap-around glazing

The Tetra’s cab is perhaps the most striking feature; it has wrap-around glazing and a “high-visibility” roof panel – increasing the total glazed area by a reputed 16% (compared to a standard wheel loader).

Viewing cameras are fitted in place of wing mirrors. These are viewed on A-pillar mounted displays.

The uncluttered design means all controls are accessed through what Case describes as “ergonomic joysticks and an integrated, armrest-mounted, colour touchscreen monitor”.

The new seat automatically extends and pivots to facilitate entry upon opening the door. It returns to the operating position immediately after the operator is seated.

A partnership with Michelin led to the development of airless concept tyres for the Tetra. Constructed from pure rubber and a “patented composite material” in a honeycomb spoke design, the tyre/wheel fusion also features “built-in suspension”.