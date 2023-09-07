The afforestation licensing system has been labelled a “resounding failure” by the Rural Independent Group as only 12 licences for new plantings have been issued so far in 2023.

Latest figures by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that these 12 afforestation licences issued allow for 170ha of new plantings.

Up until September 1, an area of 1,227ha has been planted this year which, the group said, is “shocking” and in “stark contrast” to the government’s annual target of 8,000ha.

The “best months” for planting now have passed, the TDs added. Expressing his “deep concern”, the leader of the Rural Independent Group, Deputy Mattie McGrath said:

“The programme was intended to empower farmers with increased planting grants and extended annual premium payments from 15 to 20 years, with non-farmers receiving premia for 15 years.

“However, due to delays in scheme approval, this year’s tree planting season has been a complete write-off.”

The Forestry Programme 2023-2027 received final approval by Cabinet yesterday (Wednesday, September 6), and the new afforestation scheme is now open for applications.

The €308 million scheme offers increased premia for planting trees of up to €1,142/ha depending on the forest type, and extends the premium period from 15 to 20 years for farmers.

Afforestation licences

Despite the programme being announced in November 2022, the delay in EU State Aid approval which was only granted last month, has left farmers and the forestry industry “in limbo” this year, the group said.

Commenting that the delay in issuing planting licences, which he said is an issue that has persisted for six years, is “unacceptable”, Deputy McGrath continued:

“It’s ironic that the same government, particularly the Green Party, that has been pushing and pressuring farmers for years to become more environmentally friendly, failed to take advantage of an opportunity to implement an environmentally beneficial forestry scheme themselves. Deputy Mattie McGrath

“The lack of competence and foresight displayed by the government in launching this programme is disheartening, and points to a dire need for improved strategic planning and execution in our forestry sector.”