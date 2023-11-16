Following the announcement today (Thursday, November 16), that Kevin Comiskey has stepped aside as the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Sheep Committee chair, Adrian Gallagher has been named as his replacement.

Gallagher, a farmer from Falcarragh, Co. Donegal, was the vice-chair of the IFA sheep committee, but has now assumed the role of chair.

Gallagher said he looked forward to working on behalf of sheep farmers and raising the issues that matter to them.

“Farm income remains the most important issue for sheep farmers, whether that comes from the price in the market or government support,” he said.

He said that sheep farming in Ireland has a unique profile, in that it covers upland and lowland farming, and he would be focusing on issues of concern to all sheep farmers.

“I will be carrying on the work done by my predecessor, Kevin Comiskey, and I want to thank him for the commitment he has shown during his time as sheep chairman,” Gallagher said.

At a meeting in the Irish Farm Centre today, the chair of the sheep committee Kevin Comiskey announced that he was stepping down, as he has decided to pursue a nomination to run in the local elections next year.

Kevin Comiskey said: “It has been my privilege to chair the sheep committee, and I was delighted to make progress on some issues, including the extra funding announced in last month’s budget that brings the total support for sheep farmers to €20/ewe.”

The Co. Leitrim man, who had considered running for IFA president this year, confirmed to Agriland he is leaving the role to “seek a nomination” in the local elections.

“I certainly enjoyed and loved my role, and hope I’ve in some way contributed to the progress of the Irish sheep sector,” he said.

Comiskey confirmed he has also stepped away as vice-chair of the Copa-Cogeca working group on sheep and goats.