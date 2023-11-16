The lack of recognition given to tillage remains a key challenge for the sector moving forward, according to Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) committee member, Ollie Whyte.

The north Co. Dublin farmer spoke at this week’s AgriCare tillage conference, which was held in Co. Donegal.

“The Tillage Vision Group is a case in point. The body consists of almost 40 people, only three of whom are actual farmers”, Whyte said.

“IGGG has put a number of proposals to the group up to this point. But, to be honest, it has been a hard sell.”

Whyte was not overly impressed with the recommendations contained within the group’s draft report:

“Top of the list was the suggestion to provide more slurry storage capacity on tillage farms.

“This doesn’t make much sense, when large numbers of tillage framers are reliant on rented ground.

“The work of the Tillage Vision Group continues. The body has to make a real difference for the tillage sector. And I remain hopeful this can be achieved.”

Formed in 2016, IGGG has gained considerable momentum in representing the specific interests of Irish tillage farmers.

Whyte referred to a commitment of the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to further support the tillage industry, while also referencing a degree of possible disconnect between the political representative and his civil servants.

Turning to the specifics of a weather-related support package, Whyte expressed a degree of confidence that measures will be introduced to recognise the plight of growers suffering crop losses.

“But an EU-wide crop insurance scheme is the long-term solution to problems of this nature,” he added.

“It’s a reality that a selection of EU member states will suffer dramatic crop losses on an annual basis, as a result of drought or other extreme weather events

“So it should be feasible to use a Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funded measure to establish a crop insurance scheme, that would operate across the EU.”

IGGG’s flagship policy remains that of securing premium prices for Irish-grown grain, relative to imports.

“Home grown grain has a much lower carbon footprint than imports. Moreover, locally produced cereals are grown on the most environmentally sustainable farms in the country,” Whyte said.

“We have asked that Irish grown grain should be labelled and promoted accordingly. In addition, Irish livestock farmers should receive a price premium form processers when option to include Irish in rations.”

Turning to Teagasc, Whyte said that it was unacceptable that the tillage sector is not represented on the board of the organisation.

IGGG committee member, Donal O’Keeffe, also addressed the conference:

“We are the only organisation representing the specific interests of the tillage sector.

“And we are making a real difference in this regard.”