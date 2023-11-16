Kevin Comiskey has announced today (Thursday, November 16), that he is stepping down as the current Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Sheep Committee chair.

The Co. Leitrim man, who had considered running for IFA president this year, has said on social media he is leaving the role to “pursue another career opportunity”.

“I certainly enjoyed and loved my role, and hope I’ve in some way contributed to the progress of the Irish sheep sector,” he said.

In an interview with Agriland last month, it was reported that Comiskey was considering running in next year’s local elections.

Advertisement

The sheep and suckler farmer said that he was approached by Fine Gael about the possibility of contesting the election in the Manorhamilton Municipal District for Leitrim County Council.

As Fine Gael is due to hold its selection convention for the local elections in Leitrim at the end of this month, if a vacancy was to arise, and Comiskey was chosen to run in the local elections, it would have meant he would have to relinquish his position as IFA national sheep committee chair, which he has now done.

Standing down as IFA sheep chair

Comiskey took over the role as chair of the IFA sheep committee from Sean Dennehy in January 2022.

In announcing that he is finishing his role with the IFA, Comiskey said he wanted to thank his wife and family, and his extended family neighbors and friends for their help.

Advertisement

“I’ve made numerous friendships, and have doors in every county that I know when opened, a friendly face will appear.

“I also would like to thank all politicians right across the political spectrum that I’ve engaged with for the betterment of the sheep sector.

“I would always advise people to pursue life’s opportunities, and now I’m taking my own advice,” he said.

The Co. Leitrim man added that he wishes to thank IFA members, in particular those from Dromahair IFA and the Leitrim county executive, as well as the past and present members of the sheep committee for their help and support.