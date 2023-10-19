Kevin Comiskey, the current Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Sheep Committee chair, is considering running in next year’s local elections.

The sheep and suckler farmer from Co. Leitrim confirmed to Agriland that he has been approached by Fine Gael in recent days about the possibility of contesting the election in the Manorhamilton Municipal District for Leitrim County Council.

“There’s no vacancy there at the minute but there possibly will be a vacancy in the local area for someone to run for the council,” he said.

Local elections

Comiskey said he was “humbled and honored” to be considered by Fine Gael, but added that he is “not overly surprised either”, due to his role in community projects for a number of years.

Along with his involvement in IFA at both local and national level, the farmer is a director on the board of Leitrim Development Company and is chair of O’Rourke’s Table development company, a recently reopened amenity in Newtownmanor.

Advertisement

Kevin has been steeped in politics since his youth and has taken an active role in the election campaigns of Fine Gael TDs and MEPs.

“I’ve had a good interest in politics all my life,” he said.

There is also another strong family link to the party as Kevin’s brother Michael Comiskey was elected to the Seanad for Fine Gael in 2011.

IFA

Fine Gael is due to hold its selection convention for the local elections in Leitrim at the end of November.

If a vacancy arises and Comiskey is chosen to run in the local elections, it would mean that he would have to relinquish his position as IFA National Sheep Committee chair.

Advertisement

“We had a sheep committee meeting yesterday (Wednesday, October 18) and this convention is going to take place at the end of next month and I thought it was only right and proper that I would inform the committee as I have a good relationship with them.

“It’s mannerly to do that and let them have their own thoughts, if and when the situation does arise that they might have to elect a new chairman,” Comiskey said.

The farmer, who had considered running for IFA president this year, said it would be a “huge decision” to leave the role he loves in the farming organisation, especially given the “positive response” to the additional sheep payment in Budget 2024.

“I really enjoy IFA and I suppose it’s just a pity that you can’t do both, but you can’t and that’s the bottom line; rules are rules.

“It’s a lot to think about over the coming weeks and I certainly will let people know as I make up my mind. I have to discuss it with family and friends and see what I’m thinking,” he said.