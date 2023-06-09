Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Sheep Committee chair Kevin Comiskey has been elected as a vice-chair of the Copa-Cogeca working group on sheep and goats.

Comiskey is in his second year in the IFA role, but he will have an added responsibility as part of Copa-Cogeca, the representative body for European farmers and agri cooperatives.

He told Agriland that the position as vice-chair would be “a challenge” but also “an honour”.

Comiskey said that his rise to the position was unexpected, due to the various member states represented in Copa-Cogeca.

Speaking on those that could have become the vice-chair, he said: “I didn’t think for once that there would be a man from a humble background in north Co. Leitrim.”

Copa-Cogeca election

Rail Muniz, representative of Cooperativas Agro-alimentarias de Espana, is the new president of the Copa-Cogeca working party on sheep and goats.

During his election in Brussels, Muniz stressed that his objective is to show the importance of the sheep and goat sector from an economic, social and environmental point of view.

The election for the presidency was first on the agenda at the meeting in Brussels, with Muniz and Michele Boudin of France, from the National Federation of Farmers’ Unions being the two candidates.

The defeated candidate, Boudin was immediately put forward as vice-chair, leaving one place as vice-chair available.

“I knew my name was being put forward for the position,” said Comiskey, but there were several names that had been put forward for some weeks for vice chair for the election.

He said his success in getting the position is “something that was a bit of a surprise”.

Views in Brussels

Comiskey said “all the member states have the same issues, more or less” on sheep farming.

He said there was a “strong feeling in the room that Brexit did affect the Irish sheep production system, especially in the back end of 2022 and early 2023.

“It affected price with an influx of New Zealand and Australian lamb in particular, coming into the UK market distorting the trade on the price in the EU.”

Speaking about all the member states in attendance, Comiskey said: “We were all advised to talk to our ministers and our governments to ensure that, because the commission negotiated badly on behalf of a deal for sheep farmers in this case, that there should be structures and safeguards and supports put in place for the sector.

“That was a very strong view right across from the chairman, down to Germany, France, every member state including my own.

“We have a minister who is so reluctant here to support our sector.”

Sheep farming in Ireland

Comiskey was given the floor in Brussels and explained aspects of the sheep sector in Ireland, including informing the other member states on the Irish Grown Wool Council (IGWC).

He said that all the member states were in the same situation regarding the poor prices of wool, with the newly appointed president Muniz saying that even the high-quality Merino wool in Spain still has “a bad trade”.

“Copa-Cogeca, the IFA, the IGWC and everyone involved in the sector all have a job of work to do to try and promote and add value to wool,” Comiskey added.

He said sheep farming is “a low income sector and that we badly need supports put in place”.

“I’d like to thank all the member states for all their support, and I’d like to thank Liam McHale from our office in Brussels and all the staff out there for their support in helping me in the campaign.”