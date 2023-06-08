This week’s sheep trade has seen the price pressure which has been felt over the previous few weeks continue, but farmers are confident of a price-cut reversal over the coming week.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s (ICSA’s) sheep chair Sean McNamara has told Agriland that he expects prices to lift again “before the end of the week”.

He said that the Eid al-Adha festival, which traditionally leads to a surge in demand for Irish lamb, is set to take place at the end of this month (June) and will see sheep processors more anxious for supplies of finished lambs.

Sheep trade – hoggets

This week, Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.00/kg plus a 10c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus, bringing its offering for hoggets to €7.10/kg. This outlet is paying up to 23kg carcass weight.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €6.80/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for hoggets, bringing its offering to €7.00/kg, up to 23kg carcass weight.

Other outlets are quoting lower prices than this but the expectation is that prices will recover ahead of peak buying season.

Spring lamb

For spring lambs, Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, bringing its offering up to €7.70/kg for 21kg carcass weight.

ICM is quoting €7.40/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus, bringing its offering up to €7.60/kg for 21kg carcass weight.

Prices as high as €7.80/kg have been secured for spring lambs this week and demand over the coming weeks would indicate additional price increases could be seen.

Cull ewes

Kildare Chilling is quoting €3.50/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus up to 40kg carcass weight, leaving €3.60/kg on offer for ewes here.

ICM is quoting €3.20/kg for ewes up to 45kg carcass weight, while other outlets are €3.40/kg up to 46kg carcass weight.