300 bales of hay destroyed in shed blaze in Co. Galway

Gardai are appealing for information following a blaze in a hay shed in the Corrandulla area of Co. Galway yesterday evening (Thursday, August 16).

It is understood that the fire, which broke out at the shed in Carrowbeg, ignited at approximately 5:30pm.

Approximately 300 square bales of hay and an old trailer were destroyed amid the flames.

Fire services and An Garda Siochana quickly attended the scene and brought the blaze under control.

Gardai say nobody was injured in the fire; however, three youths were seen fleeing the scene wearing “colourful tops“.

A Garda source said: “We’re looking to speak to anyone that was in the area at the time of the fire. There is a significant workforce in the region that would have been commuting home from work at the time.”

We are appealing to anyone with information or with dash camera footage that would assist with our enquiries.

In a statement a Garda spokesperson said a technical examination of the scene was carried out and the matter is under investigation.

Advertisement

“No arrests have been made to date, Gardai are however following a definite line of inquiry and are appealing for witnesses,” the statement said.

Anyone with information can contact Garda at Loughgeorge Garda Station on: 091 798122, Millstreet Garda Station on: 091-538000, or the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800 666 111.

Land Cruiser stolen

Separately, a black Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen from a farm contractor’s yard in Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 16).

The 4×4, which has a bull bar on the front, was stolen at some point between 1:00pm and 2:00pm yesterday.

Gardai in Mullinahone are investigating the unauthorised taking of the vehicle in the Mullinoly area of Tipperary, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.