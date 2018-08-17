Multi-million euro solar farm gets green light in Longford

Longford County Council has granted a 10-year permit for the development of a 51ha solar farm in Middleton, located in the townland of Killashee.

The project – headed up by Harmony Solar, a Wexford-based company – is expected to cost in the region of €30 million.

Planning permission was granted by local authorities this week.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the company said: “Harmony Solar is delighted with the favourable decision by Longford County Council to grant planning permission for the Middleton, Killashee solar project.

“It is a welcome addition to our portfolio of solar projects throughout Ireland. We look forward to working with Longford County Council and the local community in developing this renewable energy project.”

The panels being installed in Killashee are expected to generate between 35 to 50 megawatts (MW) of electrical energy.

216,000m² of solar photo-voltaic panels on ground-mounted steel frames to generate between 35MW to 50MW of electrical energy;

A sub-station, control room and associated hard standing;

14 inverter/transformer stations;

Underground power and communication cables and ducts;

Boundary security fence;

CCTV cameras;

Upgraded internal access tracks;

New internal access tracks and associated drainage infrastructure;

Provision of passing areas on lands adjacent to the L-11261 local road;

Temporary construction compounds and all associated site services and works. The proposed development will consist of the following: