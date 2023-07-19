A survey undertaken Teagasc has shown that on average, dairy and drystock farms are on target to have adequate winter fodder supplies after first silage cuts.

However, the data shows that around 15% of dairy and drystock farms had less than 40% of their winter feed requirement on hand in July and will need to make up this deficit with second cuts.

The results of the survey were presented to members of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC) today (Wednesday, July 19).

The committee, established by government in March 2022 in response to high input price inflation and potential supply pressures, carried similar surveys last year.

In recent weeks, Teagasc advisors completed almost 500 preliminary winter fodder budgets for drystock and dairy farmer clients.

The data was collected on farms from mid-June to early July, after completion of first silage cuts.

Teagasc said that average grass growth rates nationally are close to the five-year average.

To date in 2023, total grass growth stands at 6,515kg dry matter per hectare (DM/ha). Of that, 5,529kg DM/ha was grazed and 986kg DM/ha has been saved as silage.

The current “working targets” for fodder at this point of the year is for dairy herds to have at least 70% of their silage requirement on hand.

While for drystock farmers they should have at least 75-80% of silage on hand. Image: Teagasc

The survey shows that dairy farms in the midlands-northeast region had 74% of their winter fodder requirements; it was 68% in the northwest, 71% in the southeast and 75% in the southwest of the country.

Teagasc found that drystock farms in the southwest had around 83% of their fodder requirements; the figure was 82% in the midlands northeast, 82% in the northwest and 80% in the southeast.

Teagasc said that if grass growth is normal to average between July and September and there are adequate yields of second-cut silage, the majority of livestock farms will be in a relatively secure position.

The authority said that there was no clear pattern when it came to the 15% of farms surveyed who currently have significant winter feed deficits.

Those farmers were urged to carry out a fodder budget and put measures in place to make up the shortfall before the winter, including reducing stock numbers if required.

Commenting on the data, Joe Patton, Teagasc survey co-ordinator, said: ”The survey shows all regions are in a good position for this time of year.

“There were some regional issues with growth rate in early summer but overall farmers have managed to build silage stocks quite well so far.

“Of course, the situation could change depending on second-cut yields and autumn weather, but for the most part the situation is good.

“Teagasc recommends carrying a rolling silage surplus of 25-30% as a buffer. Many farms should be able to reach that level this year with correct management,” he said.

Farmers were also advised to begin planning to extend the grazing season by starting to build grass covers in August to help reduce overall winter feed demand.

Chair of the NFFSC, Mike Magan said that the committee would meet again in September when second-cut silage crops and other additional forage stocks will be added to final fodder budgets.