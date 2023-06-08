A “comprehensive” and “robust” survey of current fodder stocks on dairy and beef farms is currently underway across the country.

The survey is being undertaken by Teagasc on behalf of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC).

The committee, established by government in March 2022 in response to high input price inflation and potential supply pressures, carried similar surveys last year.

Survey

Mike Magan, chair of the NFFSC, told Agriland that work on this year’s survey is just getting underway and should take around two weeks to complete.

“This year, we have a different set of circumstances. We did have the fertiliser issues and the wet spring issue and now obviously we’ve the very dry conditions.

“Each year presents its own reasons why we do need to survey and get a handle on what’s out there. That’s what we’re doing at the moment.

“We want the survey to be as robust as possible to get as much information as possible, so we might try to get a little bit more in-depth knowledge this year,” he said.

Once the data has been collected, Magan plans to call a meeting of members of the NFFSC to assess the current fodder situation around the country.

Fodder

Magan said that the committee is in “constant touch” with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

“We were telling them that we were about to go ahead with this [survey] and obviously they’re pleased that that’s happening,” the dairy farmer from Co. Longford, said.

The NFFSC chair said that next year’s fodder is potentially being used on some farms this season to feed animals due to the weather conditions of recent weeks.

Magan said that it is too early to say if there could be a fodder shortage later in the year until the survey data is collected and analysed.

“One thing we would like to pride ourselves on is dealing in fact. I think we need to be very careful not to scare people unnecessarily.

“But you would have to be concerned at the potential for shortage. Hopefully, when we’re armed with the survey we’ll be able to indicate what’s out there and what measures people can then take.”

The NFFSC chair said that this year farmers may have to consider cutting areas of their farms that would not normally be used for silage and concentrate livestock in other parts of their holding.

“That might be might be the advice that could come from this,” he said.

Magan said that is it likely that the majority of first-cut silage will be very good quality, although volumes could be “back a little”.

Budget

Farmers who have not already done so are being urged to complete a fodder budget for their own farm ahead of next winter.

“It might sound like broken record but you match your fodder requirements with the stock you have or if you find yourself tight on fodder, maybe do something about your stock numbers in advance of having the problem.

“You have a responsibility on your own farm to provide for your own needs.

“The earlier you can identify what the gaps in your needs are, the quicker you can take action to fill them, rather than finding yourself looking to buy fodder next winter.

“Do something about it now. That would be my advice farmer to farmer,” Magan said.