Zetor is expanding its range of compact tractors with the addition of three new models produced in conjunction with VST Tillers Tractors of India.

Known as the Compax series, customers can now choose from an enlarged range of six models stretching from from 18hp to 37hp.

Broader market for Zetor

The company describes them as versatile and compact machines that are easy to operate and possess a robust design and are now available through authorised Zetor dealers.

The Compax range was introduced in 2020, expanding Zetor’s offering in the lower power segment of compact tractors. The CL26 Plus is noticeably larger than its siblings although it shares the same engine as the standard CL26

The company claims that they have quickly become popular with customers thanks to low running costs, suitable choice of power and a wide range of applications.

Petr Konstacky, director of sales and marketing at Zetor Tractors notes that “when expanding the Compax range, we have based the new tractors primarily on the experience and wishes of our customers, so that they meet their current requirements in the workplace”.

“The newly extended model range now offers a wide choice of machines for both professional and hobby users,”

Lower range

The latest three models fit in beneath the existing models, offering 18.5hp and 24hp. The larger machine being available in two variants, the CL26 and the CL26 Plus.

They are produced in partnership with VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., based in the Pune region of western India.

The CL20 (18.5hp) and the standard CL26 each have a manual transmission of six gears, while the slightly larger CL26 Plus has eight speeds and a 50% greater lift capacity at 765kg.

The three new models have two power outputs of 18.5hp and 24hp

The 24hp models also have a four-cylinder engine as opposed to the three cylinders of the smaller machine.

The engines are described as being designed by Mitsubishi and the smaller model appears to use the VST-made K3C engine, although there is little information on the larger unit.

Who is VST?

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., was established in 1965 as part of the VST group, which itself was founded in 1911 by Sri.V.S.Thiruvengadaswamy Mudaliar. Although produced in collaboration with VST Tiller Tractors of India, the new tractors carry European styling

This is the third year of collaboration between the two manufacturers. The first result of the joint venture was a new tractor designed specifically for the Indian market, unveiled last autumn at CII Agro Tech India 2020.

These new Compax models were on display for the first time last week at the international agricultural exhibition AGROmashEXPO in Hungary and will be shown at other venues over the coming months.