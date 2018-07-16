Young beef farmers wanted for YBFSP

The Young Beef Farmer Sustainability Programme (YBFSP) is an exciting development for young beef farmers. It’s organised by Macra Agricultural Skillnet, in partnership with Dawn Meats.

Young beef farmers that participate in the YBFSP will gain valuable insights into efﬁciency, sustainability and value added for their own farms; they’ll also gain an understanding of the beef industry from farm-to-fork.

The programme is designed to instill the conﬁdence in young beef farmers to undertake on-farm projects that add value to their beef-farming enterprise.

The duration of the programme is four months and any beef farmer – either full-time or part-time – under the age of 40 can apply.

There are limited places available for participating young beef farmers. Completed applications must be submitted on Wednesday, July 18, 2018; demand for the programme is very high and early applications are encouraged.

The programme will equip young beef farmers to: Analyse and evaluate their own business and to make choices for future growth and efﬁciency;

Understand the customer requirements in the retail marketplace and how as beef farmers they can meet those requirements;

Identify practices on their individual farms that can enhance sustainability and proﬁtability;

Share and communicate the knowledge gained from the programme with their fellow young beef farmers;

Perfect their communication style when dealing with people from farm staff and contractors to the bank managers.

To apply for the programme, fill in an application form and email your application to [email protected]. Short listing may apply and candidates who have been shortlisted will be invited to interview in the week beginning July 23, 2018.