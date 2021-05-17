Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) has secured a £270,000 grant to provide agricultural training, personal development and rural development opportunities to Northern Ireland’s young people.

Making the announcement, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, said: “This £270,000 investment is not only a vote of confidence in the key role of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, but also a boost to young people in our rural areas who are the future of farming and rural life in Northern Ireland.

“The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is the leading representative group for people aged 11 to 30 years in agricultural and rural communities and we have been supporting the organisation since 1934.”

Supporting rural youth education and training

The money will be used to support the delivery of additional targeted work on top of that already carried out by the YFCU’s 51 clubs.

It will be split up over three years with £87.500 in year 1, £90,000 in year 2 and £92.500 in year 3 to be paid to support the delivery of a targeted and agreed programme of work that will support young people involved in agriculture as well as those living in rural areas.

“The three-year funding package that I have announced will enable the YFCU to offer a wide range of agri-food educational and socio-economic activities, as well as encourages involvement and commitment to education and training,” Poots said.

“I commend the YFCU for the positive results and outcomes that have been achieved as part of the 2018-21 programme of work, especially as they have had to overcome and adapt to the many challenges they have faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Minister added: “In Northern Ireland’s centenary year, the YFCU has been at the heart of our rural communities for the vast majority of those hundred years.

“I fully recognise the commitment and contribution that the YFCU makes to our rural community.

“I wish Peter Alexander, incoming president and Michael Reid, chief executive officer, and their teams every success as they continue to educate and inspire our rural youth.”