The 6th Annual UN Global Road Safety Week begins today (Monday, May 17) and runs until Sunday, May 23. The Road Safety Authority (RSA), An Garda Síochána, and the Department of Transport are calling on drivers to slow down especially in towns, villages and cities, to protect vulnerable road users at this busy time of year for the agricultural sector.

The theme for UN Global Road Safety Week 2021 is ‘Streets for Life #Love30’. The UN is calling for 30km/h speed limits to be the norm in cities worldwide, in places where people mix with traffic.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said: “Low speed streets are the heart of any community, and contribute to making cities safe and healthy, green and liveable.

“Last year, we outlined in the Programme for Government, a commitment to review and reduce speed limits, which will have both road safety and environmental benefits.

“The greater implementation of 30km/h speed limits in urban areas in Ireland will play a part in achieving these benefits. We need to see more local authorities being more proactive in coming forward to consult with the public on the greater roll-out of 30km/h limits in our villages, towns and cities,” she added.

Road Safety Authority

Sam Waide, chief executive of the RSA said: “If someone is hit by a car travelling at 30km/h, nine in 10 will survive, but if someone is hit by a car travelling 60km/h, only one in 10 will survive.

“30km/h streets save lives and protect all who use them, especially the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists, children, older people and people with disabilities.

“30km/h limits in our villages, towns and cities also mean a safer, healthier, greener, prosperous, quieter, and better quality of life for people. While Ireland is making progress implementing 30km/h speed limits, so much more needs to be done,” he said.

Advertisement

Gardaí to focus on speeding offences

Assistant commissioner, Paula Hilman, roads policing and community engagement with An Garda Síochána said: “An Garda Síochána is supporting UN Global Road Safety Week and will be focusing on speeding drivers, particularly in our villages, towns and cities where vulnerable road users are at greatest risk.

“Drivers need to understand that breaking the speed limit, even just going that few kilometres over the posted speed limit, can be the difference between life, serious injury, or deaths for a cyclist or pedestrian.

“Excessive and inappropriate speed is the most dangerous behaviour on our roads, and it’s a contributing factor in a third of all fatal crashes.”

As of today (May 17, 2021), a total of 45 people have been killed on Irish roads. This represents a reduction of nine deaths compared to the same date last year.