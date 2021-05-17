Direct income support strongly contributes to stabilising farm income, with direct payments, through the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and support to areas facing natural constraints playing an important role, according to research carried out by the European Commission.

Market measures, EU quality schemes and various rural development measures contributing to productivity growth, also have a role in supporting farm income by limiting downward price volatility and improving competitiveness.

However, despite a steady and continuous improvement, the income gap between agricultural and non-agricultural income remains considerable.

These are among the key findings from the evaluation of the CAP’s impact on viable food production published by the commission.

Importance of CAP measures

Based on an external study and additional economic analysis, the EU evaluation is particularly relevant in light of the objectives set out in the Farm to Fork Strategy, and in response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the EU Commission, the conclusions of the evaluation are generally positive on the effectiveness, efficiency, relevance, coherence and EU added value of the measures.

However, the evaluation identifies room for improvement for the effectiveness of coupled support.

Improvement is needed in terms of purpose and competitiveness, for better targeting of income support by member states and tools aiming at stabilising agricultural markets.

Other areas which need improvement

According to the analysis, administrative and management efficiency of greening payments, and of the rules defining active farmers could also be improved.

The evaluation concludes that coherence of the CAP requires close monitoring, in particular regarding the increased flexibility in the implementation of the future CAP and the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies’ objectives.

But it does acknowledge that direct income support strongly contributes to stabilising farm income, with both CAP pillars playing an important role. The EU average share of CAP support in farm income is 36% and the share of direct payments is 26%.

The commission found that external convergence, a mechanism that aims to progressively adjust income support in each country to bring them closer to the EU average level, is effective in reducing disparities between member states.

The research indicates that internal convergence, which aims to adjust income support within each country or region, is generally effective in reducing disparities between farmers in member states.

However, its implementation and the reduction of payments has been limited, and not always led to a noticeable reduction in the concentration of direct income support overall, but has been effective in targeting smaller farms, according to the analysis.

Finally, the evaluation highlighted that targeting of measures has improved under the 2014-2020 CAP, but depends on the implementation choices of member states.