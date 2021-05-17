Kerry Group has announced that it will develop a food technology and innovation centre of excellence in Queensland, Australia.

The facility will act as the new headquarters for Kerry in Australia and New Zealand while its existing facility in Sydney will retain a specialist research and development applications hub.

Regional industry development

The new Kerry Australia and New Zealand Development and Application Centre in Brisbane will bring “end-to-end food innovation cycle under one roof”.

“The new facility aligns with Kerry’s globally-recognised innovation strategy focused on value creation for the consumer, as it reflects changing industry needs and unlocks sector growth opportunities in Australia and New Zealand,” Christine Giuliano, general manager, Kerry Australia and New Zealand, said.

“More importantly, it will bring the benefits of our global technologies to local food and beverage producers – supporting regional industry development.

“Our team at the new centre will be able to leverage Kerry’s R&D [research and development] network around the world, as well as global insights, market knowledge, and culinary and applications expertise to customise solutions that ultimately deliver exciting products that resonate with the local market.”

Food and beverage industry in Australia

The food and beverage industry is Australia’s largest manufacturing sector and with an annual turnover of $50 billion, it represents more than 18% of total domestic manufacturing turnover.

Additionally, Food Innovation Australia Limited’s (FIAL) forecast for the global food and agri-business market is between $8.8 trillion and $11.1 trillion by 2025.

The major challenges identified by FIAL for the food and beverage industry is the ability for businesses to easily adapt and respond to rapidly evolving consumer needs and changing business and market conditions.

“This investment, which is supported by the Queensland Government’s Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund, will pave an economical and efficient path for commercialisation of new products,” Giuliano added.

Kerry Group graduate programme

The centre will also create ongoing employment opportunities for graduates through Kerry’s graduate programme and facilitate placements in the centre via partnerships with local universities.

“We are committed to investing in local talent and developing the next generation of Australian food scientists,” Giuliano said.

“Considering Queensland’s alignment with Kerry’s growth strategies, we are looking forward to supporting a strong, sustainable and critical food and beverage manufacturing sector in the region.”

Kerry has offices in 31 countries, 149 manufacturing facilities and employs 26,000 people globally.