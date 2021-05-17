The window to apply for applications to the Basic Payments Scheme (BPS) – as well as other schemes – will close today (Monday, May 17).

The BPS remains open for applications until midnight.

Applications must be made through the department’s agfood online portal. EU regulations have required all applications to be carried out online since 2018, so there are no paper applications.

After the scheme was announced in February, farmers should have received a BPS information pack via post containing maps, land details and a ‘help sheet’ to assist in applications.

The department if reminding farmers of the closing date through posts on its social media pages.

For this year’s payments, there will be a reduction in of 2.05% “in order to respect the national direct payments ceiling on foot of the agreement reached on the EU Budget in late 2020”.

When the scheme was announced the department said that farmers would be contacted to be notified of the value of their payment entitlements.

National Reserve

The closure of the application process for the National Reserve is also today.

Following consultation between the department and the Direct Payments Advisory Committee (made up of farm organisations and advisory services) earlier in the year, provision was made for the reserve for 2021 as part of the transition process to the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The EU regulations underpinning the operation of the National Reserve provide for priority access to the mandatory categories of ‘Young Farmer’ and ‘New Entrant to Farming’.

Successful applicants to the National Reserve receive an allocation of entitlements at national average value or a top-up to the national average value on entitlements that are below the national average.

Straw Incorporation Measure

The new Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) is also closing for applications today.

The department started taking applications for the new scheme in March.

€10 million has been allocated for the pilot scheme, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has previously confirmed.

A payment rate of €250/ha will be available for farmers to chop and incorporate oats, rye, wheat or barley. Oil seed rape is expected to be part of the scheme, but at a lower rate.

The minimum amount of land that can be included in the scheme is 5ha while the maximum amount is 40ha.