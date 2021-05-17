A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers this week will dominate weather conditions over the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

Following a stormy weekend it will be dry and sunny in many areas this morning (Monday, May 17) with isolated showers near northern and western coasts, the national meteorological office says.

Scattered showers will develop elsewhere towards the afternoon and some may turn heavy later in the day, but there will be plenty of sunshine too.

Highest temperatures of 11° to 15° are expected in light to moderate westerly breeze.

Tonight will see dry conditions in many areas with long clear spells; however, scattered showers will mainly affect Munster overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2° to 6° are forecast with light southwest breezes.

Tomorrow

There will be scattered showers in the south and southwest tomorrow morning, but it will be dry with sunny spells elsewhere, the meteorological office says.

Further scattered showers will develop through the afternoon, heaviest in Munster and Leinster, with the risk of isolated thunderstorms here.

It will become predominantly dry in the west for a times later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will reach 12° to 15° with a light to moderate westerly breeze.

Tomorrow night will feature a mix of dry and clear spells and isolated showers. Rain and drizzle mainly push into the west and northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures will drop to 5° to 8° with light westerly winds.

Wednesday

Outbreaks of rain or drizzle are expected over the northern half of the country for much of the day, Met Éireann says.

Scattered showers will feature early in the day further south, becoming largely dry during the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Meanwhile, highest temperatures of 13° to 16° are forecast with light or moderate westerly winds.

Wednesday night will be a relatively mild night with rain spreading from the southwest to most areas from early in the night, as winds strengthen, increasing strong in coastal areas. Lows of 6° to 9° are forecast.

Outlook for rest of week

Turning to Thursday and Friday, Met Éireann says that there is high uncertainty regarding the forecast for the end of the week with an area of low pressure in our vicinity.

Current indications suggest a spell of wet and windy weather with persistent rain or heavy showers at times. Daytime temperatures are forecast to be in the early to mid-teens.

Farming and field conditions

Quite cool conditions and showers or spells of rain over the next week will limit drying, and winds will often be light to moderate. Meanwhile, while winds will often be light to moderate, widespread showers or longer spells of rain will limit the opportunities for spraying, Met Éireann notes.

Regarding field conditions, soils in the northwest and far southwest are currently close to saturation, with some poorly and moderately drained soils saturated. Elsewhere, soil moisture deficits range between 5 and 30mm.

With widespread showers and rain in the forecast, deficits are expected to decrease in all areas over the coming week, with some poorly drained soils becoming saturated or waterlogged, especially across Munster, Connacht and west Ulster later this week.