There are more thunderstorms on the way as Met Éireann has issued another Status Yellow warning for today (Sunday, May 16).

The warning concerns Munster, Connacht and counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Cavan, Monaghan,

Between 11:00am and 9:00pm tonight, these counties can expect scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening, bringing some heavy downpours with the risk of hail and spot flooding.

Yesterday saw the same warning in place for Leinster, Munster and Connacht.

Weather post-thunderstorms

Showers will die out tonight, with dry and mostly clear weather extending from the north to the south through the early part of the night, according to the national forecaster.

A few isolated showers will arrive onto northern and western coasts at around dawn. There will be lowest temperatures of 2° to 6°, with light northwest breezes.

Monday will begin dry and sunny in many areas, with a few light showers near northern and western coasts.

Showers will develop elsewhere later in the morning, however they will not be as heavy or frequent as recent days.

Showers will be scattered with plenty of sunny spells also, particularly later in the day with many areas dry for much of the late afternoon and evening.

It will be a slightly cooler day with highest temperatures of 11° to 14°, with a moderate westerly breeze.

Monday night will be dry in many areas with long clear spells and scattered showers. Showers will mainly affect western coastal counties. There will be lowest temperatures of 4° to 7°, with light southwest breezes.