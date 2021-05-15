At the annual general meeting (AGM) of Macra na Feirme, delegates from across the country gathered via videoconference to witness the handover from Co. Cavan man Thomas Duffy to Laois native and North Tipperary Macra member, John Keane.

In his inaugural address as the 38th national president of Macra na Feirme, Keane urged Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to “be brave and back our young farmers”.

Challenges facing young farmers

“There are many challenges facing young farmers: the environment; carbon and habitat loss; and changes in the future CAP – combining to create economic uncertainty in many sectors,” he said.

“What we as young farmers need is for our government, our Department of Agriculture, our minister and our policymakers to listen and actively support young farmers, not just provide empty promises.

“Through ringfenced funds and schemes, supportive policies can actively drive generational renewal.”

Macra na Feirme delegates heard at the AGM that young farmers are being told “we have lost the tournament before we can even lace up our boots”, and that there are successful pilot schemes that now need to be scaled up by the department to have true national impact for farmers.

New Macra board members

At the AGM, several board members retired, and new members were elected.

Tributes were paid to outgoing board members: James Healy, former Macra president; Shane Quigley, Mayo Macra; and former vice-presidents, Fergus O’Rourke, Ger Mahon and Sean Wallace, all of whom finished their two-year term as north-west, Leinster and Munster vice-presidents respectively.

Tributes were also paid to external independent director and general manager of FRS Recruitment Colin Donnery, who completed a four-year term on the board of Macra na Feirme.

Those elected to the board today at the AGM include: Andrew Doyle, chairperson; John Keane, national president; Thomas Duffy, immediate past president; Caroline O’Keeffe, company secretary; Bill Gleeson, treasurer; Luna Orofiamma, Claire Gough and Elaine Houlihan, vice-presidents for north-west, Leinster and Munster respectively; and Amanda Monahan and Paddy Jordan.

The above Macra na Feirme members are joined on the Board of Directors by external independent directors Donie Wiley, Noel Flavin and David Fitzgerald.